Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Sells $11,598.30 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $11,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,135. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

