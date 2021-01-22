Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Sells $11,598.30 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $11,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,135. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.
