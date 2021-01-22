Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $2.29. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 4,923,403 shares changing hands.

ADMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

