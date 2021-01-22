adbank Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One adbank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $607,164.06 and $6,799.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

