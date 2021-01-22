Add.xyz (PLT) 1-Day Volume Hits $556,017.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $630,276.40 and approximately $556,017.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00569663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.09 or 0.04253419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

Add.xyz (PLT) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

Add.xyz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.