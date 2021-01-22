Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.83 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.