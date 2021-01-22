AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.38 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $43.63 million and $2.05 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,544,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,401,835 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

