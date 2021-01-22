AdEx Price Hits $0.15 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

