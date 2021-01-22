adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €255.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €266.22 ($313.20).

Shares of ADS opened at €285.10 ($335.41) on Friday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €270.57.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

