Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Adient by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.