Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $472.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.81. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

