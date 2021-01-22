Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,754 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Adobe by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $472.02 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

