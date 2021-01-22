Adshares 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $573.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $573.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,651,355 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

