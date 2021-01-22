ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.28

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several brokerages have commented on ADVOF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $513.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. Analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

