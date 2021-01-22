AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Trading 0.5% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.89. 6,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 294,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,098,000.

