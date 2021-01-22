Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $160.46 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.67.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

