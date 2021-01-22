Aeon Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $2,608.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00413041 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

