Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 8%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 11,444,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 11,378,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

