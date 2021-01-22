Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $26.39 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $26.39 million and $7.16 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 260.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,510,213 coins and its circulating supply is 329,689,270 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.