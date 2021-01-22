AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.87

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and traded as high as $76.40. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 1,811,382 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £491.41 million and a PE ratio of -121.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

