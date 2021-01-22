AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 12,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 22,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 0.07.
AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA)
AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.
