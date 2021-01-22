AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 12,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 22,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGBA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 153,952 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 572,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.