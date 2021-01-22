AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

AGCO stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.67. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $118.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,691.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 370.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

