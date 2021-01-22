AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.06

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and traded as high as $25.54. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 5,628 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.