Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.84

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 1429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Several analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

