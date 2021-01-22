Agrify Prices IPO at $8.00-$10.00 Per Share (AGFY)

Agrify (AGFY) is planning to raise $25 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,800,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Agrify generated $9.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $10.4 million. Agrify has a market-cap of $90.5 million.

Maxim Group and Roth Capital Partners acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Agrify provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. We believe we are the only company with an automated and fully integrated grow solution in the indoor agriculture industry. We also believe our Agrify “Precision Elevated™” cultivation solution is vastly differentiated from anything else on the market in that it combines our seamlessly integrated hardware and software offerings with a wide range of associated services such as consulting, engineering, and construction to form what we believe is the most complete solution available from a single provider. The totality of our product mix and service capabilities form an integrated ecosystem in what has historically been an extremely fragmented market for the various components needed for indoor agriculture. As a result, we believe we are well situated to create a dominant market position in the indoor agriculture sector. “.

Agrify was founded in 2016 and has 40 employees. The company is located at 101 Middlesex Turnpike, Suite 6, PMB 326, Burlington, MA 01803 and can be reached via phone at 6178965243 or on the web at http://www.agrify.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.