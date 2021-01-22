AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.88 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $66,343.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

