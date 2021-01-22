AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.21. 9,122,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 19,537,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

