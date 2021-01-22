Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $44.05 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $44.05 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,192.38 or 1.00060352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00324958 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.32 or 0.00622643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00158969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

