Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells $272,900.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 284,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

