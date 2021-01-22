Airbloc (ABL) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $46,348.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.87 or 0.00584502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.01 or 0.04054297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

