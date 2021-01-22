Airbloc Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Airbloc has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $42,810.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00588015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.36 or 0.04363950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017225 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.