Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.08 ($114.22).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock traded down €3.05 ($3.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €89.36 ($105.13). 1,786,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.62. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

