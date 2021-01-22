Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Tops $56.02 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00005418 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $56.02 million and $1.54 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 117,545,222 coins and its circulating supply is 32,465,471 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.