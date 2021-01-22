Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) shares were up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 2,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKRTF shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

