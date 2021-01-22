Alan Dale Purchases 19 Shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, with a total value of £123.69 ($161.60).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 21 shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £130.20 ($170.11).

Shares of LON PAY traded up GBX 15.35 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 671.35 ($8.77). The stock had a trading volume of 104,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,768. The firm has a market cap of £460.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,052.48 ($13.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 629.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.32%.

PAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

About PayPoint plc (PAY.L)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

