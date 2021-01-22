Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Albany International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 999.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 374,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $76.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

