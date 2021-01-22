Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,068.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $234,199.87 and approximately $2,068.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00276172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

