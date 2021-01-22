Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0034 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $941,647.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00264410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00084093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

