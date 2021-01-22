Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0034 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $941,647.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00264410 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00084093 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032346 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000990 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Alchemy Pay Profile
Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay
