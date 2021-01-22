Alcoa Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

AA opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.