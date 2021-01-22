Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $20.50 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of AA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 27,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 518.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 238,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 200,072 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

