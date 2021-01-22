Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

ARE stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $170.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,480. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $166.34. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

