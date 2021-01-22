Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $95,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.73. 2,585,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.