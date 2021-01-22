Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.17

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.17 and last traded at $160.14, with a volume of 84845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

