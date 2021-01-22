Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.35

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $14.40. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 21,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$533.75 million and a P/E ratio of 26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

