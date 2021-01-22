Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $189.58 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $628.22 million and approximately $189.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00111620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022008 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand's total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,839,912 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

