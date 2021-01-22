Alias (ALIAS) Trading 147.8% Higher Over Last Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Alias has traded 147.8% higher against the dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $588,222.62 and $442.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00112596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001531 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008772 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.