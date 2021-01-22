Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $99,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $258.62. 13,396,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

