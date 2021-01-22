Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,396,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. The stock has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

