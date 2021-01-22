Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,277 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NYSE BABA opened at $260.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $703.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

