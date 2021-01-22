Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Shares Down 0.8%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 6,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (CVE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

